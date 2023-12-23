Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Trading Up 2.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 1,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Saipem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

