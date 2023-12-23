Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.87. 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler AG will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

