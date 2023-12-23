Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CTO Chad Verbowski Sells 8,502 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 8,859 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $165,929.07.

Shares of CFLT opened at $24.27 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

