Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,000 Shares

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.95, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NXST opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXST

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.