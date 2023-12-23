Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $246.96 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Decred coin can now be bought for $15.70 or 0.00035901 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $246.96 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00121036 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,730,306 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars.

