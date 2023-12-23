Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) CEO James F. Risoleo Sells 11,668 Shares of Stock

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
