ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading 52.2% Higher

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 52.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.90 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.22). 163,117 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 956% from the average session volume of 15,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

ADVFN Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors, and other international retail markets.

