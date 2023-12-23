Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

Commercial National Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $35.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

About Commercial National Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

