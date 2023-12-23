Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni Sells 4,357 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 4,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $132,365.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 14,516 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $435,915.48.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $30.05 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 96.33%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 374,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

