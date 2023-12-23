Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Approximately 241,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 146,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.20 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.35.

About Comptoir Group

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

