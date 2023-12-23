Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Lxi Reit (LON:LXI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.60 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 104.80 ($1.33). 5,289,198 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 4,352,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.20 ($1.34).

Lxi Reit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.45.

Get Lxi Reit alerts:

Lxi Reit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lxi Reit’s payout ratio is -3,684.21%.

Lxi Reit Company Profile

LXI REIT plc invests in commercial property assets predominantly in the UK, let, or pre-let, on long (typically 20 to 30 years to expiry or first break), inflation-linked leases to a wide range of strong tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company may invest in fixed-price forward funded developments, provided they are pre-let to an acceptable tenant and full planning permission is in place.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lxi Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lxi Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.