Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $60.00. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Crystal Valley Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81.

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

About Crystal Valley Financial

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. Its deposits products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

