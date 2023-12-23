MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Insider Jeffrey M. Stutz Sells 9,771 Shares of Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 110.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,971,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,363,000 after buying an additional 48,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $288,708,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,922,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $81,726,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

