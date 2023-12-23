Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 6,895 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $133,418.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASAN opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,705,000 after buying an additional 434,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after buying an additional 880,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

