RH (NYSE:RH) Director Keith Belling Sells 500 Shares

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $152,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,106.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RH stock opened at $302.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.29.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after buying an additional 352,456 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of RH by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after buying an additional 320,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

