Boyd W. Hendrickson Sells 7,500 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LTC Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $32.56 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 416,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

