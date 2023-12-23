Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) SVP Sells 5,892 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 75.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 78.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 36.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

