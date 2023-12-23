Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $477.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Universal Insurance by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 41,017 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 2,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 92,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Insurance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

