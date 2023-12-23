Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Director John Joseph Flynn Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,229,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,528,524.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 9th, John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

Open Lending stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $986.74 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 12.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 74.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,703,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

