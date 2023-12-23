Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) Director Arun Menawat Dr. Buys 24,558 Shares

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) Director Arun Menawat Dr. bought 24,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$318,026.10.

Profound Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE PRN opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07. The company has a market cap of C$256.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.02. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.31 and a 1-year high of C$20.44.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.