Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Gary Bowman Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,574,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a PE ratio of 349.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

