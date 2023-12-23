Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CFO Nathan Gooden Sells 9,635 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nathan Gooden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Nathan Gooden sold 300 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.38. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Squarespace’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Squarespace by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 843,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

