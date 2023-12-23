Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Joan Bottarini Sells 4,250 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $130.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average is $113.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. StockNews.com downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

