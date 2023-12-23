Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Anne Raimondi Sells 17,045 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 25.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

