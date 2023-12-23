11,842 Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

HMC stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.