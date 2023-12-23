Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,363 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.82 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.