Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after purchasing an additional 931,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

CAG opened at $28.66 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.