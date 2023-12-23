Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,701 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $243.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day moving average is $258.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.