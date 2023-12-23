Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

