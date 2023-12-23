Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 950 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,389,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 567.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,423,000 after buying an additional 2,770,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

