Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Linde were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.4 %

LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.