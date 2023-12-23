Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $291.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $326.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

