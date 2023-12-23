Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $430,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

