43,766 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CION Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CION Investment in the second quarter worth $52,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CION Investment by 84.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

CION stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.37%.

CION Investment Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.