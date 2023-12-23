Energi Price Hits $0.15 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $307,562.90 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00103438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00020898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005627 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,558,422 coins and its circulating supply is 70,558,330 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

