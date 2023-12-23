DeepOnion Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $19.94 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

