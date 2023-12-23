International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IP. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

