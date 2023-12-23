Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 221 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 202.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ASML were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $666.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.88. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

