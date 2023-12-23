Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $478,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $387.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $396.91.

Moody's Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

About Moody's

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

