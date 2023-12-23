Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $515,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average of $229.36.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

