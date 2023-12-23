Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $504,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 315.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,472 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,832 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.