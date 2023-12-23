7,673 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of State Street by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 554,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

