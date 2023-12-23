Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $73.70 on Friday. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

