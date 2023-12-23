7,084 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

