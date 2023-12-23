Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

