CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Price Down 11.5%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2,700.00 and last traded at $2,700.00. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,050.00.

CCUR Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,036.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,143.40.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

