Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.76

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

