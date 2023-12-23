Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.28

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.28 and last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 38567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

