Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.41

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 108992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha alerts:

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.