WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.40

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 44933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $604.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

